Rapidus Unveils Analysis Center and its Rapidus Chiplet Solutions Hub for Next-Gen Semiconductor Manufacturing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Rapidus

Rapidus Corporation announced the opening of an Analysis Center and its Rapidus Chiplet Solutions (RCS). The center is nearby Rapidus’ Innovative Integration for Manufacturing (IIM-1) semiconductor foundry in Chitose, Hokkaido. The facility conducts the physical analysis, environmental and chemical analysis, electrical characterization, and reliability testing required for the design of next-generation logic semiconductors.

Per the press release, RCS began building for operations in October 2024 at the Seiko Epson Corporation Chitose Plant, located near IIM-1. The initial focus was for the facility to serve as a post-production research and development hub for enhanced semiconductor packaging.

In April 2025, once the cleanroom was constructed, Rapidus began equipment installation and has started running operations at a limited capacity including producing a 600mm square RDL interposer panel prototype. On April 11th an opening ceremony was held.

By launching its Analysis Center and RCS, Rapidus expects to continue to optimize its development environment and gradually advance toward mass production of cutting-edge semiconductors in the second half of fiscal year 2027.

For more information, visit rapidus.inc/en/.