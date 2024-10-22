Silicon Labs Delivered Opening Keynote at embedded world North America

Image Credit: Silicon Labs Austin, Texas. Silicon Labs delivered the opening keynote for the inaugural embedded world North America. CEO Matt Johnson and CTO Daniel Cooley discussed how AI is innovating IoT, while also highlighting the company's upcoming Series 3 platform.

Silicon Labs President & CEO Matt Johnson commented, "Our upcoming Series 3 platform's unparalleled capabilities and productivity will unlock new applications and new capabilities across a vast range of industries, from manufacturing and retail to transportation, healthcare, energy distribution, fitness, and agriculture, helping transform each sector in remarkable ways."

According to Silicon Labs, its Series 3 devices will answer the needs for more processing power at far-edge devices across all IoT applications in key areas including, but not limited to, smart cities and civil infrastructure, commercial buildings, retail and warehouses, smart factories and Industry 4.0, smart homes, connected health, and the demand for increasingly portable, secure, compute-intensive applications.

Highlights:

Connectivity: Contains various products covering all standard protocols and frequency bands The first device was developed to incorporate what Silicon Labs calls the world's most flexible IoT modem, competent enough for true concurrency on three wireless networks with micro-second channel switching

Compute: Multicore utilizing Cortex-M33 at 133 MHz to dual Cortex-M55s running over 200 MHz application processors and dedicated co-processors for radio and security subsystems Dedicated high performance machine learning subsystems for select devices Allows complicated applications and embedded real-time operating systems

Security: Support for Silicon Labs Secure Vault High Authenticated Execute in Place enabling trusted communication between device and cloud Secure memory interface Incorporates the National Institute of Standards and Technology's recently released post-Quantum encryption standards

Smart: Silicon Labs' second-generation Matrix Vector Processor is available on select devices to increase ML performance by up to 100x in wireless, battery-powered devices.



