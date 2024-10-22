Embedded Computing Design

Silicon Labs Delivered Opening Keynote at embedded world North America

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 22, 2024

News

Image Credit: Silicon Labs

Austin, Texas. Silicon Labs delivered the opening keynote for the inaugural embedded world North America. CEO Matt Johnson and CTO Daniel Cooley discussed how AI is innovating IoT, while also highlighting the company's upcoming Series 3 platform.

Silicon Labs President & CEO Matt Johnson commented, "Our upcoming Series 3 platform's unparalleled capabilities and productivity will unlock new applications and new capabilities across a vast range of industries, from manufacturing and retail to transportation, healthcare, energy distribution, fitness, and agriculture, helping transform each sector in remarkable ways."

According to Silicon Labs, its Series 3 devices will answer the needs for more processing power at far-edge devices across all IoT applications in key areas including, but not limited to, smart cities and civil infrastructurecommercial buildings, retail and warehousessmart factories and Industry 4.0smart homesconnected health, and the demand for increasingly portable, secure, compute-intensive applications.

Highlights:

  • Connectivity: 

    • Contains various products covering all standard protocols and frequency bands
    • The first device was developed to incorporate what Silicon Labs calls the world's most flexible IoT modem, competent enough for true concurrency on three wireless networks with micro-second channel switching

  • Compute: 

    • Multicore utilizing Cortex-M33 at 133 MHz to dual Cortex-M55s running over 200 MHz application processors and dedicated co-processors for radio and security subsystems
    • Dedicated high performance machine learning subsystems for select devices
    • Allows complicated applications and embedded real-time operating systems

  • Security: 

    • Support for Silicon Labs Secure Vault High 
    • Authenticated Execute in Place enabling trusted communication between device and cloud
    • Secure memory interface
    • Incorporates the National Institute of Standards and Technology's recently released post-Quantum encryption standards 

  • Smart:

    • Silicon Labs' second-generation Matrix Vector Processor is available on select devices to increase ML performance by up to 100x in wireless, battery-powered devices.

For more information, visit silabs.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

