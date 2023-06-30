Supermicro Brings AMD into the Clouds

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Supermicro

San Jose, California. Supermicro, Inc. announced its full series of H13 AMD based-systems is now offering support for the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, based on "Zen 4c" architecture, and 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro said, "With our growing broad portfolio of systems fully optimized for the latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, cloud operators can now achieve extreme density and efficiency for numerous users and cloud-native services even in space-constrained data centers.”

The now support for AMD will bring cloud-native computing to new heights as the servers have leading thread density with 128 cores per socket. The solutions deliver efficient scalable output to deploy cloud native workloads into a more concise and collected infrastructure.

Specifically designed with a focus on cloud operators, the platforms are intended to adhere to the ever-increasing demand of AI-enabled cloud services. Devices with AMD 3D V-Cache technology enable the utilization of industrial applications in FEA, CFD, and EDA.

Liang continued, “In addition, our enhanced high performance, multi-socket, multi-node systems address a wide range of technical computing workloads and dramatically reduce time-to-market for manufacturing companies to design, develop, and validate new products leveraging the accelerated performance of memory intensive applications."

To learn more, visit: supermicro.com.