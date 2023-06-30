Embedded Computing Design

Supermicro Brings AMD into the Clouds

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 30, 2023

News

Supermicro Brings AMD into the Clouds
Image Credit: Supermicro

San Jose, California.  Supermicro, Inc. announced its full series of H13 AMD based-systems is now offering support for the 4th Gen AMD EPYC  processors, based on "Zen 4c" architecture, and 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro said, "With our growing broad portfolio of systems fully optimized for the latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, cloud operators can now achieve extreme density and efficiency for numerous users and cloud-native services even in space-constrained data centers.”

The now support for AMD will bring cloud-native computing to new heights as the servers have leading thread density with 128 cores per socket. The solutions deliver efficient scalable output to deploy cloud native workloads into a more concise and collected infrastructure.

Specifically designed with a focus on cloud operators, the platforms are intended to adhere to the ever-increasing demand of AI-enabled cloud services. Devices with AMD 3D V-Cache technology enable the utilization of industrial applications in FEA, CFD, and EDA.

Liang continued, “In addition, our enhanced high performance, multi-socket, multi-node systems address a wide range of technical computing workloads and dramatically reduce time-to-market for manufacturing companies to design, develop, and validate new products leveraging the accelerated performance of memory intensive applications."

To learn more, visit: supermicro.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - EDA Tools
Processing - Interface & I/O
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Particle
Edge Impulse and Particle Team-Up For ML IoT

June 29, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Digilent
Be Digilent With a Pocket-Sized AD3 Test & Measurement Device

June 28, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm Leverages Alder Lake for Medical Panel PCs

May 31, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Infineon Announces New Dashboard and BSP Updates in ModusToolbox™ 3.1

June 12, 2023

MORE