Swift Processing from VersaLogic

April 24, 2024

Image Credit: VersaLogic

Tualatin, Oregon. The newest member of VersaLogic’s line of rugged computers, its Swift, featuring Intel’s Coffee Lake Refresh 9th-generation Xeon processor (6 cores and Hyper-Threading) with up to 32GB of error-correcting memory, enhanced 128 GB NVMe SSD storage, and TPM 2.0 security. Functional error-correcting memory is ideal for mission-critical applications and aeronautics applications at higher altitudes. The platform was engineered and tested for defense, aerospace, and medical applications.

“The Swift is ideal for intensive processing, particularly in applications with security concerns or limited communication bandwidth that preclude sending raw data back to a data center,” said Len Crane, VersaLogic’s President.

Built-in interfaces include 2.5GB Ethernet, USB 3.1, serial ports, I2C, GPIO, analog inputs (ADC), Mini DisplayPort output, and SATA III. Also integrated, is one Mini PCIe slot, and two M.2 slots supporting 5G cellular, AI accelerators, GPS, flash data storage, Analog & Digital IO, additional data storage (SSD), display interfaces, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.

Measuring only 95 x 125 x 41 mm (3.7 x 4.9 x 1.6″), the compact solution if fully tested for industrial temperature operation (-40° to +85°C) and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration.

For more information, visit versalogic.com/product/Swift/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

