The Road to embedded world: Diamond Systems

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The road to embedded world this week takes us to Diamond Systems. But now we are taking a different route, per se. We are letting Jonathon Miller, the President of Diamond Systems, tell the story himself via a podcast. Jonathon discusses the products and technologies the company will be announcing, displaying, and demonstrating. In addition, Jonathon discusses the latest happenings with PC104.

