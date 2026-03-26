Embedded Computing Design

Trenz Electronic Showcases 10 New FPGA Platforms at embedded world Germany

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 26, 2026

News

Image Credit: Trenz Electronic

While attending embedded world Germany, Trenz Electronic showcased ten new FPGA-based platforms including seven AMD-based and three Altera-based solutions. Highlighted were a range of solutions from cost-optimized FPGA platforms to high-I/O designs, RF signal processing, and edge AI applications.

“As a German developer and manufacturer of FPGA- and SoC-based modules and turnkey embedded systems, embedded world provides an ideal platform to present our latest innovations and exchange ideas with industry experts,” says Thorsten Trenz, CEO of Trenz Electronic. “Together with our partners Missing Link, UTIA, Concurrent EDA, Sundance, and One Ware, we demonstrated state-of-the-art applications and highlighted the continuous evolution of our product portfolio.”

At the booth Trenz Electronic exhibited the TE0965 and TE0878, the first modules from Trenz Electronic based on the new AMD Spartan UltraScale+ (TE0878) series, and the Versal AI Edge Gen2 module (TE0965). Both are designed for applications demanding deterministic performance, high data throughput, and flexible hardware acceleration, while allowing seamless integration through compact System-on-Module (SoM) designs.

Trenz Electronic reduces development time and promotes a faster time-to-market by integrating essential components such as memory, configuration storage, and interfaces on the module.

Additional highlights included solutions for high-I/O systems, RF applications, edge AI, and cost-sensitive designs. Visitors were able to engage professionals in technical discussions to identify the best platforms for their projects.

For more information, visit trenz-electronic.de/en/Products/Trenz-Electronic/Coming-Soon/.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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