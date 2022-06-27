Embedded Computing Design

Codasip Adds Veridify Secure Boot to RISC-V Processors

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

June 27, 2022

Codasip announced that quantum-resistant secure tools from Veridify Security Inc. are now available to support Codasip’s RISC-V processors with a secure-boot function.

Last year, Codasip and Veridify agreed to partner to bring this secure boot functionality to Codasip’s RISC-V processor IP. Following trials between the two companies, Codasip’s IP has now been proven on the Veridify platform – reassuring customers and developers using Codasip processors that they will be utilizing a fully-compatible, widely-used and highly-trusted source of boot security for verifying firmware on its processors.

Veridify’s secure algorithm validates firmware as it loads onto the Codasip processor to reassure RISC-V developers that embedded systems are secure.

Veridify’s secure boot functionality is based on an algorithm that runs faster than traditional encryption methods; only requiring a small code space and ultra-low power making it well-suited to Codasip’s family of low-power embedded processors. Using Veridify’s methods, Codasip customers can now verify the authenticity of the firmware.

Since Veridify’s methods are also quantum-resistant against all known threats, they also support customers implementing Codasip processors in long-life embedded applications such as remote monitoring systems, surveillance cameras, and smart meters. In addition, Veridify’s tools can be used to enable additional security features like secure firmware updates, authentication, and data protection.

For more information, visit: www.codasip.comwww.riscv.org, and https://www.veridify.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

