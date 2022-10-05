Embedded Executive: Roman Lysecky, CTO, BG Networks

Embedded Computing Design

The topic on Embedded Executives eventually gets around to security, the specialty of BG Networks, but we had an interesting discussion about what’s happening in today’s universities.

My guest on this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast was Roman Lysecky, the CTO of BG Networks. We eventually got around to the topic at hand, one in which I wasn’t familiar with, cyber-resilience. As we break down security into its many facets, this is one that you need to be aware of.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

