Embedded Executive: Roman Lysecky, CTO, BG Networks

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The topic on Embedded Executives eventually gets around to security, the specialty of BG Networks, but we had an interesting discussion about what’s happening in today’s universities.

My guest on this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast was Roman Lysecky, the CTO of BG Networks. We eventually got around to the topic at hand, one in which I wasn’t familiar with, cyber-resilience. As we break down security into its many facets, this is one that you need to be aware of.

