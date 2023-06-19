Embedded Computing Design

Cycuity Nabs IDIQ Contract

June 19, 2023

Image Credit: Cycuity

San Jose, California. Cycuity, Inc. is a new recipient of a SBIR Phase III IDIQ deal sponsored by the Trusted and Assured Microelectronics Program (T&AM) of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). The goal is to deliver mutual market progress in assuring microelectronics defense.

"The DOD has identified third-party semiconductor IP security as a critical challenge to be addressed as the Department develops evidence-based microelectronics assurance processes to support deployment of resilient platforms and capability for the warfighter", said Matthew Kay, Distinguished Scientist for Trusted Microelectronics and Trusted & Assured Microelectronics Program Manager.

Cycuity will begin its agreement by expanding its Radix analysis abilities to support the management of required security within singular third-party IP devices to full SoCs securing complete design IP. Future innovations will focus on creating more efficient security traceability and governance of the microelectronics economy in both defense and commercial sectors.

Andreas Kuehlmann, CEO, Cycuity ends, "Ensuring semiconductors are securely designed - from individual components to the full system, including software, is critical for building secure and safe electronic systems across all sectors of our economy."

For more information, please visit cycuity.com.

