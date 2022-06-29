Embedded Executive: Kirk Wehby, CEO, Smith

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

For starters, Smith is the largest electronics distributer that I have never heard of. They are a multi-billion-dollar company. One of the strengths of the company is ensuring that its products are real (as opposed to counterfeits).

That’s harder than it sounds, but vital to a developer. As we know, fake parts likely don’t provide the same operating characteristics as real parts. To understand how Smith tackles this process, I spoke to the company’s CEO, Kirk Wehby in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.