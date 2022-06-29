Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Kirk Wehby, CEO, Smith

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

June 29, 2022

For starters, Smith is the largest electronics distributer that I have never heard of. They are a multi-billion-dollar company. One of the strengths of the company is ensuring that its products are real (as opposed to counterfeits). 

 

 

That’s harder than it sounds, but vital to a developer. As we know, fake parts likely don’t provide the same operating characteristics as real parts. To understand how Smith tackles this process, I spoke to the company’s CEO, Kirk Wehby in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 

 

