Embedded Computing Design

Codasip Secures TÜV SÜD Functional Safety Approval for L735 (ASIL-B) and L739 (ASIL-D)

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 02, 2025

News

Codasip publicized that its RISC-V Codasip L735 and Codasip L739 earned TÜV SÜD certification for functional safety. The L735 has been certified up to ASIL-B, while the L739 has been qualified up to ASIL-D defined by ISO 26262.

Receiving the certifications shows that both solutions adhere to the demanding requirements for functional safety in automotive applications. The processors are equipped for integration into environments where reliability and regulatory compliance are critical.

Per the press release, both the L735 and the L739 are also compliant with ISO/SAE 21434, the international standard for cybersecurity in automotive design.

For more information, visit codasip.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Categories
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Automotive
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Processing
Healthcare
