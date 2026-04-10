Embedded Computing Design

Microchip Secures IEC 62443-4-1 ML2 Certification, Strengthening Industrial Cybersecurity

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 10, 2026

News

Microchip Secures IEC 62443-4-1 ML2 Certification, Strengthening Industrial Cybersecurity
Image Credit: Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology released information that it is now certified by UL Solutions to the IEC 62443‑4‑1 Maturity Level 2 (ML2) Industrial Automation and Control System standard. The achievement highlights the fact that Microchip’s product development process meets globally recognized secure by design criteria.

The audit-backed certification process offers customers confidence in Microchip’s products being designed under a proven, repeatable, and independently verified cybersecurity framework. Microchip integrates security into hardware and software from the beginning phases of design through deployment for emerging regulatory requirements such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

“Achieving IEC 62443‑4‑1 ML2 certification reflects Microchip’s long‑standing commitment to rigorous security practices,” said Nuri Dagdeviren, corporate vice president of Microchip Technology’s secure computing group. “Customers need partners who can demonstrate secure development maturity, not simply claim it. This independently validated certification strengthens trust, reduces risk across the hardware–firmware stack and supports our customers as they work toward CRA and other standards‑based compliance.”

For more information on Microchip’s IEC 62443‑4‑1 ML2 certification and cybersecurity offerings, visit Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) Compliance.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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