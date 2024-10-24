Embedded Computing Design

Tiempo Secure Earns Common Criteria Certification

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 24, 2024

News

Image Credit: IC'Alps

IC’Alps released information that Tiempo Secure has earned Common Criteria certification from ANSSI French state agency as a significant stage of its three yearlong partnership implementing Secure Element IP together.

“This certification ensures that IC’Alps’ design flows and environment meet a rigorous and internationally recognized security standard. It is an important recognition of our commitment and ability to manage a high level of security when working with Tiempo Secure’s sensitive data and helps meet their requirements for implementing security devices”, said Lucille Engels COO of IC’Alps.

“IC’Alps site Common Criteria certification is a significant achievement that complements Tiempo’s Security Enclave IP offering. Indeed, with this certification IC’Alps can undertake parts of the design process on behalf of Tiempo and assure the high level of security reached by Tiempo’s security IP products”, said Marc Renaudin CTO of Tiempo.

For more information, visit icalps.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

