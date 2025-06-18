Parasoft 2025.1 Empowers C/C++ Developers with Safer Code, AI Assistance, and Seamless Compliance

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Parasoft

Monrovia, California. Parasoft has enhanced its static and dynamic testing solution for C and C++ software developers. The new Parasoft C/C++test 2025.1 quickens safer, secure, and high quality software while mitigating real-world failures, compliance overhead, and support costs.

“With C/C++test 2025.1, we are taking a major step forward in helping customers navigate the ever-increasing demands of safety, security, and modern software development practices,” said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer, Parasoft. “Full MISRA C:2025 support, deeper security coverage, investment in GoogleTest certification, and practical AI integration reflect Parasoft’s commitment to delivering the most comprehensive and forward-looking solution for C and C++ software development.”

Parasoft C/C++test 2025.1 meets the stringent requirements of critically regulated industries. The release enamors design teams to quantify code quality and implement a forward-compliant plan as suggested by groups including MISRA, CWE, AUTOSAR C++14, and OWASP. Parasoft has worked with the newest MISRA guidelines to accelerate certifications and audits while reducing late-stage rework, regulatory fines, or product recalls.

Also introduced by Parasoft is its AI assistant enabling access to decisive information in Parasoft user documentation and product manuals based on general inquiries. The AI documentation assistant intends to promote design efficiency and overall C/C++test usability, while lessening trainings for users on static and dynamic testing.



The AI documentation agent increases utilization of Parasoft’s static and dynamic testing tools, but optimizes ROI in software testing automation. It balances with Parasoft’s GenAI agent, which utilizes Microsoft CoPilot and integrates with Microsoft VS Code to find and fix static analysis violations.

The revision enhances compliance with security standards like ISO 21434 and IEC 62304 by recognizing critical vulnerabilities including memory corruption and logic flaws early in development.

Teams moving away from or simultaneously employing various coding languages, such as from AUTOSAR C++14 to MISRA C++ 2023, can now circumvent the process of re-suppressing violations for equivalent rules.

For more information, visit http://www.parasoft.com.