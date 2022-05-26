NanoLock Combats Cyber Chaos with Device-Level Industrial Cybersecurity Suite

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

NanoLock Security, device-level Zero Trust cybersecurity provider, announced their full suite of bespoke cybersecurity solutions for the industrial and manufacturing market. The first company to announce device-level protection solutions specifically for legacy and new industrial machinery and smart factory production lines, NanoLock's industrial protection solutions have been in trials with customers in Europe and are now available worldwide.

NanoLock's zero-trust industrial product suite was developed in cooperation with industrial and manufacturing companies to protect ICS devices and industrial machines and ensure the operational integrity of machines and production lines with zero impact on performance and functionality. Easily integrated into devices and systems, this solution ensures the safety of connected industrial devices from multiple attack vectors, including outsiders, insiders, supply chain sources, and human errors.

Amidst today's cyber chaos, it is impossible to predict where the next APT could come from. NanoLock's Industrial Solution Suite, protected by 6 patents, prevents APTs and other cyberattacks on industrial machines, programmable logic controllers (PLC), industrial control systems (ICS), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) devices by applying a device-level Zero Trust security approach that prevents unauthorized modification attempts to their functionality.

NanoLock's Zero Trust security solutions address many of the recommendations cited in the joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) issued on April 13th by the United States Department of Energy (DOE), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"The chaotic reality of the cybersecurity landscape is that there is no way to know where the next attack will come from, so the world must move away from detection to prevention to ensure business continuity." said NanoLock CEO, Eran Fine.

In the United States, NanoLock's industrial solutions are available through World Wide Technology (WWT), a major American professional services integrator. NanoLock will showcase its device-level cybersecurity with live demonstrations in the WWT Booth (#511 Hall B) at DISTRIBUTECH International, May 23-25, 2022, in Dallas, TX.

