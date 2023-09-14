Embedded Computing Design

Cyber Threats in Critical Infrastructure Networks

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

September 14, 2023

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Production Editor, Chad Cox interviews Josh Heller, Security Engineering Manager at Digi International, about cyber threats in critical infrastructure networks, prioritizing vulnerabilities, how AI & ML can help, and the future of cybersecurity with quantum computing.

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another DevTalk, and this time they’re discussing a common misconception: AI is an application. Their answer? It’s not. It’s an enabler to other applications, making them better, faster, and more reliable. 

But first, the Insiders are discussing the ongoing engineering shortage where Rich poses two questions: Why is there a shortage and are today engineering graduates well equipped enough to join the workforce? 

 
