Embedded Executive: How Secure is Secure Enough | Silicon Labs

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

September 03, 2025

Silicon Labs recently announced an MCU that has achieved the highest level of security possible to date, which is PSA Level 4. The questions you may be asking are, “What does that mean, and is this something I need to understand?” 

To get answers to these questions and many related ones, I spoke to Sharon Hagi, the Chief Security Officer at Silicon Labs, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. You may be surprised by his responses, that not every design needs this level of security.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

