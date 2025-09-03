Embedded Executive: How Secure is Secure Enough | Silicon Labs

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

Silicon Labs recently announced an MCU that has achieved the highest level of security possible to date, which is PSA Level 4. The questions you may be asking are, “What does that mean, and is this something I need to understand?”

To get answers to these questions and many related ones, I spoke to Sharon Hagi, the Chief Security Officer at Silicon Labs, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. You may be surprised by his responses, that not every design needs this level of security.