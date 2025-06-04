AdaCore and NVIDIA Bring Ada, SPARK Languages to Autonomous Vehicle Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: AdaCore AdaCore introduced the Ada and SPARK programming languages into the automotive industry. While partnering with NVIDIA, and employing NVIDIA’s Drive OS, AdaCore will publish an off-the-shelf reference process enabling the utilization for designers thinking of next-generation automotive applications

NVIDIA’s Drive OS is ideal for designing and deploying autonomous vehicle applications on DRIVE AGX-based hardware. The platform includes software in compliance with automotive certification standard ISO-26262.

According to the press release, AdaCore and NVIDIA will publish this reference process freely as an open-source and evolving document.

“As the added value of the automotive industry turns more and more from mechanical to software features, achieving software safety at the highest levels becomes one of the most critical challenges of modern car development,” says Quentin Ochem, Chief Product and Revenue Officer at AdaCore. “NVIDIA demonstrates truly remarkable technical leadership in the domain by introducing Ada and SPARK into its development process and allowing the rest of the community to follow its path.”



For more information, visit https://nvidia.github.io/spark-process/.