Building Embedded Web Device Dashboards

By Sergey Lyubka co-founder and Technical Director Cesanta Software Ltd.

Blog

An embedded device dashboard serves as the user interface for managing and monitoring embedded systems. Whether it's for a smart home controller, an industrial automation unit, or an IoT-enabled sensor module, the embedded web dashboard provides a convenient way to interact with devices using a standard web browser.

These dashboards are particularly valuable because they eliminate the need for additional software or proprietary interfaces, leveraging the universal access provided by web technologies.

Typical use cases include:

Toggling outputs such as relays or LEDs

Monitoring sensor data (temperature, humidity, voltage, etc.)

Configuring network settings

Diagnosing and troubleshooting device performance

Overview of Implementation Techniques

Building a device web dashboard requires integrating an embedded web server within the embedded device firmware. There are several techniques to render dynamic content and handle user interaction:

1. CGI (Common Gateway Interface)

The CGI technique is employed by lightweight web servers like LWIP HTTPD, a minimal web server commonly used in memory-constrained environments.

With CGI, the server maps specific URL paths to handler functions in the firmware. For example, accessing http://device-ip/led.cgi might trigger a function in C that toggles an LED and returns HTML content as a response.

Advantages:

Simple to implement

Low overhead

Disadvantages:

Not suitable for modern asynchronous UIs

Limited interactivity

2. REST API (Representational State Transfer)

A RESTful interface allows a web dashboard to communicate with the device via HTTP requests. For example:

GET /api/led – returns LED status

POST /api/led – writes LED

This approach separates data and presentation logic. The embedded web dashboard can be written using HTML/JS/CSS and fetch or update device states using AJAX calls to the embedded web server.

Advantages:

Scalable and modular

Well-supported by frontend frameworks

Compatible with asynchronous updates (e.g., polling or WebSockets)

Disadvantages:

Slightly more complex to implement

3. Server-Side Includes (SSI)

SSI allows embedding dynamic content into static HTML pages. In LWIP HTTPD, <!--#tag--> style directives in HTML get replaced at runtime by server-side code.

Advantages:

Simple to use for inserting small dynamic values (e.g., sensor readings)

Disadvantages:

Limited flexibility for complex UIs

4. WebSocket Communication

WebSockets offer full-duplex communication channels, allowing the server to push updates to the browser. This is useful for real-time monitoring.

Advantages:

Real-time updates

Low-latency communication

Disadvantages:

Requires more RAM and processing

More complex protocol handling

5. MQTT over WebSockets

For devices already using MQTT, exposing MQTT data to a web dashboard via a WebSocket-MQTT bridge provides seamless integration.

Advantages:

Leverages existing infrastructure

Disadvantages:

Adds layers of complexity

All techniques rely on a properly configured embedded web server to serve content and handle client requests.

Conclusion

Implementing a device dashboard using an embedded web server offers a scalable, browser-based control panel for embedded systems. Techniques such as CGI, SSI, REST APIs, and WebSockets cater to different device capabilities and complexity requirements. For modern applications, REST APIs strike a balance between simplicity and power, making them ideal for implementing features like an embedded web dashboard.

By choosing the right implementation approach and leveraging a lightweight embedded web server, developers can craft efficient, interactive, and user-friendly dashboards to control and monitor embedded devices.

See a step-by-step: simple REST API implementation (LED Toggle Example), which walks through a minimal example of building an embedded web dashboard using a REST API served by an embedded web server.