Embeetle Innovates IoT with Many Partners

By Chad Cox

July 31, 2023

Image Credit: Embeetle

News from Shenzhen reads that Embeetle now has an endorsement from Flanders Invest and Trade, based on numerous company highlights. Acceptance by Flanders Invest and Trade shows a commitment to high-performing inventive technological improvements and is backed by Embeetle currently partnering with Shenzhen Southern University of Science and Technology to fuel the advancement of IoT development.

Also, it has successfully integrated its 32-bit STM32 Blue Pill, an Arduino development board leveraging ARM Cortex-M3 core microcontrollers (STM32F103C8T6) to offer numerous Arduino features, but with a lower cost and the ability to program using Embeetle IDE.

A continued collaboration with Gigadevice will see Embeetle integrate its platform into Gigadevice’s GD32E and F303 series of chips expanding the selection of hardware options. Embeetle also offers support for HPMicro's high-performance development boards to be fully embedded into Embeetle’s environment.

Embeetle has a Kickstarter Campaign for its WCH 003, 203, and 307 Boards, and have an upcoming Embeetle IDE review from Electromaker divulging highlights, usability, and future impact on the industry.

For more information, visit embeetle.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

