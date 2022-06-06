Embedded Computing Design

The Insider’s Guide to an Excellent UX for Non-UX people

June 06, 2022

Whitepaper


The Insider’s Guide to an Excellent UX for Non-UX peopleUser experience (UX) is a term you can’t avoid these days. That’s because an excellent UX can more easily provide something that most other facets of your business cannot – a direct path to the customer’s heart.  After reading this paper, it will come as no surprise that companies like Apple and Tesla that invest heavily in UX are market leaders. Download this free guide to get an overview of all things in UX related to product development – what it is, why it matters, and what you can do about it.

You'll learn

  • The complete definition of UX
  • What draws people’s attention when it comes to UX
  • How to create UX personas and why it matters
  • What to consider when designing the first-time user experience (FTUE)
  • The key aspects of product design and development covering UI and UX
  • How to build a working UX process

