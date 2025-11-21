Inside Altium Develop: Free 30 Day Trial!

Hello embedded engineers, welcome to a new sponsored video series from Embedded Computing Design and Altium. We're showcasing products and services from the Altium Develop portfolio so you can see what they’re about.

Altium Develop is a purpose-built solution for multidisciplinary electronics product creation. It combines the company’s Altium Designer and Altium 365 products into a single environment for concurrent collaboration.

It is designed to empower teams across engineering disciplines, including electrical, mechanical, software, sourcing, compliance to work together and build together in one collaborative development space. This space allows them to share data, context, and purpose with the goal of simplifying communications, avoiding duplications, and speeding time to market through fast-moving agile methodologies. Altium Develop is an out-of-the-box cloud platform that removes the friction, cost, and silos that often serve mainly to slow teams down. It is designed specifically for small and mid-sized organizations, and it enables effective co-creation without the overhead.

Continuous Insight is the Altium Develop strategy for making sure that projects are always maintaining visibility and transparency to the whole team. Every change, comment, and decision lives in real-time context, giving engineers, PMs, Team members, and all of the required collaborators the best possible visibility into the project’s status and condition so everyone stays aligned to benchmarks, goals and KPIs without the need for formal check-ins or progress reports.

Insights flow as the work happens, so everyone is always informed, which allows everyone on the team to contribute, be creative in problem solving, and to make the best decisions at every step. Continuous Insight is critical process infrastructure.

