Embedded Executive: Zephyr Could Be the OS You’ve Been Waiting For, Linux Foundation

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

October 02, 2024

If you’re not familiar with Zephyr, shame on you. It’s an open-source, real-time operating system (RTOS) for resource-constrained devices. That’s how it differs from Linux, which is more of a mainstream OS.
 

That said, Zephyr is growing quite rapidly in popularity, for many reasons. To understand what those reasons are, and why they make sense, I chatted with Benjamin Cabe, the Lead Developer Advocate for the Zephyr Project, which fall sunder the auspices of the Linux Foundation, on this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

