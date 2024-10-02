Embedded Executive: Zephyr Could Be the OS You’ve Been Waiting For, Linux Foundation
October 02, 2024
If you’re not familiar with Zephyr, shame on you. It’s an open-source, real-time operating system (RTOS) for resource-constrained devices. That’s how it differs from Linux, which is more of a mainstream OS.
That said, Zephyr is growing quite rapidly in popularity, for many reasons. To understand what those reasons are, and why they make sense, I chatted with Benjamin Cabe, the Lead Developer Advocate for the Zephyr Project, which fall sunder the auspices of the Linux Foundation, on this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.