Embedded Executive: Zephyr Could Be the OS You’ve Been Waiting For, Linux Foundation

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

If you’re not familiar with Zephyr, shame on you. It’s an open-source, real-time operating system (RTOS) for resource-constrained devices. That’s how it differs from Linux, which is more of a mainstream OS.



That said, Zephyr is growing quite rapidly in popularity, for many reasons. To understand what those reasons are, and why they make sense, I chatted with Benjamin Cabe, the Lead Developer Advocate for the Zephyr Project, which fall sunder the auspices of the Linux Foundation, on this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.