Symage by Geisel Software to Unveil Physics-Based Synthetic Datasets at embedded world North America 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Symage by Geisel Software

embedded world North America 2025 will be held during November 4-6, 2025 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. There, at Booth 9054, Symage by Geisel Software will present its physics-based synthetic image datasets for training AI and computer vision models.

Attendees will witness how Symage’s physics-based synthetic datasets enable faster, more reliable vision model development for embedded and edge AI environments. Designed without generative AI, Symage’s data delivers supportable metrics, accurate pixel-level labeling, and full control over environmental variables such as lighting, motion, and materials.

On Tuesday, November 4, from 12:40 p.m. to 1:05 p.m., Brian Geisel, CEO of Symage by Geisel Software, will present "Multimodal Vision in the Blind Spot: Training High-performing Models Where No Data Exists".

Geisel will highlight how physics-driven synthetic data enables developers with the ability to train and test vision models before hardware exists, improving precision, expanding edge coverage, and boosting system efficiency in robotics, embedded vision, and edge AI applications.



"Embedded World is where innovation in intelligent systems takes shape," said Brian Geisel, CEO of Symage by Geisel Software. "We’re excited to show how physics-based synthetic data helps teams develop smarter, safer, and more reliable vision systems faster than ever before."

For more information, visit www.symage.ai.

