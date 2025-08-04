Embedded Computing Design

Ampex’s TuffCORD X Brings NVMe Architecture to Mission-Critical Systems

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 04, 2025

News

Ampex’s TuffCORD X Brings NVMe Architecture to Mission-Critical Systems
Image Credit: Ampex Data Systems

Ampex Data Systems released the compact TuffCORD X, the innovative drop-in replacement for the TuffCORD. The solution supports improved NVMe architecture, enhanced storage density, and a high-speed 10-gigabit payload interface.

Its low power consumption, heightened cybersecurity, and seamless connectivity offers flexible usage as a recorder, file server, and data loader in challenging, edge environments with stringent information assurance necessities.

Features:

  • 10GbE and 1GbE interfaces
  • 750 MB/s Sustained Network Throughput
  • NVMe Architecture
  • Removable Storage Capacity Up To 16TB
  • Expandability And Flexibility: Customizable I/O Options
  • Built Rugged, MIL-STD-810 With MIL-STD Connectors

For more information, visit ampex.com/products/tuffcord-x/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Storage
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Vecow Powers AI-Enabled Urban Management

November 7, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW55913 Connected Microcontroller

October 20, 2025

MORE
Open Source
How to Enable Secure Boot on Raspberry Pi 4

October 30, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Accelerating Innovation: Wi-Fi HaLow for Industrial IoT & CodeFusion Studio for AI Development

November 5, 2025

MORE