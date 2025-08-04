Ampex’s TuffCORD X Brings NVMe Architecture to Mission-Critical Systems
August 04, 2025
News
Ampex Data Systems released the compact TuffCORD X, the innovative drop-in replacement for the TuffCORD. The solution supports improved NVMe architecture, enhanced storage density, and a high-speed 10-gigabit payload interface.
Its low power consumption, heightened cybersecurity, and seamless connectivity offers flexible usage as a recorder, file server, and data loader in challenging, edge environments with stringent information assurance necessities.
Features:
- 10GbE and 1GbE interfaces
- 750 MB/s Sustained Network Throughput
- NVMe Architecture
- Removable Storage Capacity Up To 16TB
- Expandability And Flexibility: Customizable I/O Options
- Built Rugged, MIL-STD-810 With MIL-STD Connectors
For more information, visit ampex.com/products/tuffcord-x/.