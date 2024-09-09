Embedded Computing Design

ATP Introduces New SSDs for Rugged Edge Environments

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 09, 2024

News

ATP Introduces New SSDs for Rugged Edge Environments
Image Credit: ATP Electronics

Taipei, Taiwan. ATP Electronics introduced The Industrial Enterprise N651Sie Series SSDs that utilize NVMe PCIe Gen4x 4 and are available as M.2, U.2, and E1.S. The series combines enterprise and industrial features, making them ideal for boot drives, data storage drives, or mixed-use drives.

 

Enterprise-Class Features

  • Various endurance ratings suitable for specific uses
  • Target Usage Endurance (DWPD)
  • Boot 1
  • Read Intensive 2
  • Mixed Use/Write Intensive 5

Data Retention

  • Designed for 100% P/E cycles, Industrial Enterprise SSDs can store data for up to a year at 55°C, outperforming the JESD219A standard for Enterprise-Class SSDs that normally retain data for three months at 40°C after operating continuously at 55°C.

Consistent Performance

  • Sequential Read/Write rates as high as 6,450/6,050 MB/s and Sustained Sequential/Random Write speeds up to 3,200/1,280 MB/s, delivers dependable consistency, not just high performance.

High Quality of Service (QoS)

  • A QoS 99.9999% with Read <90µs and Write <10µs for M.2; Read <80µs and Write <10µs for U.2 and E1.S.

Reliability

  • Low uncorrectable bit error rate (UBER) value of less than 1 in 10^17 validated through End-of-Life testing and Reliability Demonstration Testing (RDT).

Industrial-Grade Features

I-Temp Support

  • Industrial Enterprise SSDs operate ranging from -40°C to 85°C, with resilience up to 125°C. ATP Electronics’ Cross-Temp Error Handling Solution maintains NAND flash data integrity and reliability through significant temperature shifts and towards the storage device's end of life.

ATP’s Enterprise Readiness Standards:

  • According to ATP, over 70% of companies listed on Gartner’s Magic Quadrant report for Primary Storage, Data Center and Cloud Computing, and WAN-Edge Infrastructure consider ATP as a strategic supplier.

For more information, visit atpinc.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Storage
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Automotive
Embedded Executive: What is an SDV? Infineon

September 4, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Bluetooth Continues to Excel, Infineon

August 21, 2024

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Toradex
Toradex Releases its Aquila iMX95 SoM Based on the NXP i.MX 95 SoC

August 23, 2024

MORE
Security
The Rising Tide of Cyber Security as a Service: What You Need to Know

August 29, 2024

MORE