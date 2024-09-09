ATP Introduces New SSDs for Rugged Edge Environments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ATP Electronics

Taipei, Taiwan. ATP Electronics introduced The Industrial Enterprise N651Sie Series SSDs that utilize NVMe PCIe Gen4x 4 and are available as M.2, U.2, and E1.S. The series combines enterprise and industrial features, making them ideal for boot drives, data storage drives, or mixed-use drives.





Enterprise-Class Features

Various endurance ratings suitable for specific uses

Target Usage Endurance (DWPD)

Boot 1

Read Intensive 2

Mixed Use/Write Intensive 5

Data Retention

Designed for 100% P/E cycles, Industrial Enterprise SSDs can store data for up to a year at 55°C, outperforming the JESD219A standard for Enterprise-Class SSDs that normally retain data for three months at 40°C after operating continuously at 55°C.

Consistent Performance

Sequential Read/Write rates as high as 6,450/6,050 MB/s and Sustained Sequential/Random Write speeds up to 3,200/1,280 MB/s, delivers dependable consistency, not just high performance.

High Quality of Service (QoS)

A QoS 99.9999% with Read <90µs and Write <10µs for M.2; Read <80µs and Write <10µs for U.2 and E1.S.

Reliability

Low uncorrectable bit error rate (UBER) value of less than 1 in 10^17 validated through End-of-Life testing and Reliability Demonstration Testing (RDT).

Industrial-Grade Features

I-Temp Support

Industrial Enterprise SSDs operate ranging from -40°C to 85°C, with resilience up to 125°C. ATP Electronics’ Cross-Temp Error Handling Solution maintains NAND flash data integrity and reliability through significant temperature shifts and towards the storage device's end of life.

ATP’s Enterprise Readiness Standards:

According to ATP, over 70% of companies listed on Gartner’s Magic Quadrant report for Primary Storage, Data Center and Cloud Computing, and WAN-Edge Infrastructure consider ATP as a strategic supplier.

For more information, visit atpinc.com.