Implementing SSD Enterprise Readiness Standards: Navigating Opportunities and Challenges in the Industrial Enterprise

Whitepaper

Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) are converging. Companies are no longer just distributing, processing, and managing business information, but are transforming into digital and connected enterprises.

With such transformation, huge amounts of data are being continuously generated by people, machines, and processes. This is delivering not only greater value and opportunities, but also huge challenges to ensure that data storage solutions meet the needs arising from this convergence.



In this whitepaper, we discuss why neither traditional nor enterprise solid state drives (SSDs) perfectly fit the varied and growing needs of IT and OT convergence. At ATP Electronics, we firmly believe that a comprehensive solution for the transforming Industrial Enterprise is needed.



Here, we pay special attention to SSDs-critical components of edge servers. We explore the technical, physical, and environmental challenges and show how ATP is capably meeting the growing data storage requirements of the Industrial Enterprise through our rigorous testing methods and firmware enhancements.