Transcend to Showcase Cutting-Edge Storage Solutions for AIoT, Edge Computing, and Gaming at COMPUTEX 2025

Image Credit: Transcend

Transcend will attend COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025 where it will be located at Booth J0810 exhibiting its high-speed storage innovations and application-driven designs highlighted by its industrial-grade solutions for AIoT, edge computing, smart medical systems, gaming, content creation, and mobile lifestyles.

Industry:

Transcend will feature its wide range of durable and consistent storage solutions including enterprise solid-state drives (eSSDs), industrial-grade DDR5-6400 DRAM modules designed for high-bandwidth applications, and SSDs and memory cards featuring advanced 218-layer 3D NAND flash technology.

Another demonstration will include an 8TB SSD, precisely designed for edge computing and imaging storage. It addresses the needs of AIoT, smart manufacturing, medical equipment, and other data-intensive, long-duration applications.

Also included in the industrial exhibition will be industrial camera modules that support applications such as machine vision, AOI (Automated Optical Inspection), and image recognition.

Consumer:

For next-generation gaming and content creation, Transcend will introduce the water-resistant, dustproof, and lightweight SSD, the portable CFexpress 4.0 supporting ultra-high-definition 8K video recording and high-speed continuous shooting.

Transcend will preview its body camera lineup that is developed for law enforcement, security, and medical personnel.

COMPUTEX 2025

Dates: May 20-23, 2025 (Tuesday to Friday)

Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1)

(No.1, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan)

Booth: J0810, Storage & Management Solutions Area (1F)

For more information, visit computextaipei.com.tw.