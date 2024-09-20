LeddarTech Joins Ficosa at Autosens Europe With 2/2+ ADAS Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: LeddarTech Quebec City, Canada. LeddarTech is pleased to join Ficosa at Autosens Europe in Barcelona from October 8-10, 2024. LeddarTech and Ficosa initially began a planned collaboration to design an innovative Intelligent Parking Assistance system in 2022. The result, in 2023, was the integration of LeddarTech’s LeddarVision software with Ficosa’s surround-view camera system and sensors such as radars, IMUs, and GPS.

During Autosens, LeddarTech will exhibit products developed for entry-level and premium Level 2/2+ ADAS applications utilizing its LeddarVision platform targeting the 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 safety standards and highway assist.

LeddarTech Demonstration:

Automotive Tier 1-2 customers are encouraged to coordinate a live demonstration in the LeddarNavigator during Autosens Europe.

What to Expect:

The LeddarNavigator is equipped with the LeddarVision AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception family of automotive software products.

These expand sensor performance outside of what is usually attained with object-level fusion and focus on the known cost and performance challenges Tier 1-2 suppliers and OEMs struggle with when designing L2/L2+ ADAS applications.

LVS-2+ (LeddarVision Surround-View), an advanced fusion and perception software solution, aims to enhance ADAS features in premium surround-view applications. It scales from a 2V4R to a 5V5R sensor configuration, focusing on safety and highway assist functionality.

LVF-E (LeddarVision Front Entry) is a highly efficient front-view fusion and perception stack tailored for highway assist ADAS. It uses a simple sensor arrangement of one front camera and two short-range corner radars, leveraging Texas Instruments’ TDA4VE processor.

The partnership between LeddarTech and Ficosa enables car manufacturers to deliver an advanced driving experience while also promoting the development of autonomous vehicles.

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Ficosa at Autosens Europe,” said Antonio Polo, Sr. Vice-President of Product and Business Development at LeddarTech. Mr. Polo continued, “Our recent announcement of the LeddarNavigator European Roadshow highlights our commitment to showcasing the forefront of ADAS technology. The LeddarNavigator demo car will present this cutting-edge technology to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers across Europe, with Autosens being a key stop on this journey.”

For more information, visit LeddarTech.com and ficosa.com.



