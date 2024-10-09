Embedded Executive: The SDV Is Coming, and It’s Complicated, Infineon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

We spend a lot of time talking about the software-defined vehicle (SDV), and there are two very good reasons for that. One is that is it occurring, whether you know it or not or whether you want it or not. The second reason is that it is very complex, even if you’re just dealing with the HMI, as it all ties back together at some point.



To sort through the issues, I invited Marcelo Williams, a Global Senior Director for Infineon Technologies to be my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

