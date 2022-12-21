Get a Sneak Peek at Socionext's Booth Before CES 2023

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Compliments of Socionext

MILPITAS, Calif. Socionext Inc. will be attending CES to highlight its automotive custom SoC technologies developed to assist automakers and OEMs in accomplishing proprietorship of essential differing innovations for edge performance. The SoCs are ideal for solutions requiring ADAS sensors, central computing, networking, in-cabin monitoring, satellite connectivity, and infotainment.

Socionext will have the following solutions on display:

Smart Display Controller for Automotive Remote Display

Socionext's highly integrated SC1721/ SC1722/ SC1723 Series Graphics Display Controllers include integrated safety protocols allowing fault-free secured data attaining ISO26262 certification.

Included are low Power 60GHz RF CMOS Radar Sensors with Embedded Sensing Engine and Built-in Antenna for In-Cabin Monitoring. Socionext’s smart RADAR solution sensors support various cockpit applications such as seat occupancy monitoring, child presence recognition, and theft deterrence.

Advanced AI Solutions for Automotive

Partnering with BrainChip, Socionext utilizes Brainchip's Akida processor IP for real-time smart sensor data platforms leveraging customizable AI. The Akida provides neuromorphic, result-based computation ending with performance, a minimal silicon footprint, and a lower consumption of energy.

At CES, Socionext is displaying its 7nm and 5nm process technologies delivering automotive compliant SoCs enabling efficient safety as software development and system verification are ensured.

Have a gander at Socionext’s products and services at the CES Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility Zone, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth 10654. CES runs from January 5-8, 2023.

Additonal information on Socionext can be found by visiting https://www.socionext.com/en/.

To engage with Socionext at CES 2023, fill out the contact form here.

For more information on CES 2023, visit https://www.ces.tech/.