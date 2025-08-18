Automotive Dual Display Demo Featuring the AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU

Video

With the rising popularity of eBikes and eScooters, having wireless access to vital information, such as speed and map directions, is key to ensuring rider safety. With so many applications to choose from, this demo will focus on 20829’s peripheral support for automotive industry standards, such as CAN and LIN, while highlighting its versatility both as an MCU and Bluetooth LE chip.

