Embedded Computing Design

Andes and IAR Systems Enable Automotive-Focused IC Design Companies to Accelerate Time to Market

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 22, 2022

News

Andes and IAR Systems Enable Automotive-Focused IC Design Companies to Accelerate Time to Market

Andes Technology and IAR Systems together announced that IC design companies from Europe and Asia have adopted AndesCore RISC-V automotive CPU IP and IAR Systems’ functional safety certified development tools for RISC-V.

The joint solutions from Andes and IAR Systems have robust design methodology according to ISO 26262.

AndesCore automotive CPU is a functional safety enhancement edition of N25F, one of the bestselling RISC-V cores. To achieve automotive functional safety, the core is designed to prevent systematic failures and it’s controlled by product safety mechanisms to avoid random hardware failures.

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete development toolchain including the IAR C/C++ Compiler and a comprehensive debugger. The companies’ combined expertise provides joint customers with suitable performance and safety for automotive applications.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with IAR Systems to support customers worldwide in product development of automotive SoCs. With AndesCore™ automotive core, we ensure customers can leverage the ISO 26262 certified CPU IP and Safety Package to their product certification process. Andes is proud to be the first RISC-V processor IP vendor to get process certifications for both Hardware (ISO 26262-5) and Software (ISO 26262-6) with complete development process to help customers meet ASIL D requirements.” said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology.

The first AndesCore automotive RISC-V CPU is expected to be certified by SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH in H1 2022.

The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is certified by TÜV SÜD according to ten different standards, including ISO 26262. Along with strong technology, IAR Systems offers guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the customer support contract, validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems.

For more information, visit: www.iar.com/

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
AI & Machine Learning
BrainChip and SiFive Partner to Deploy AI/ML Technology at the Edge

April 5, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Image Provided by Analog Devices
Analog Devices Shrinks Size for Low-Power BioZ Monitoring

April 4, 2022

MORE
IoT
Connectivity is the Lifeblood of Edge Computing

April 5, 2022

MORE
Processing
Synopsys and Microsoft Launch First Broad-Scale EDA Cloud SaaS Solution

April 4, 2022

MORE