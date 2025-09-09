Embedded Computing Design

Automotive IMFAS SoC by RANiX Features CAST TSN Ethernet Switch for Smart Vehicle Networking

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 09, 2025

Image Credit: CAST

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. CAST recently announced that its TSN Switch IP core is now integrated by RANiX Inc.’s new automotive Integrated Micro Flat Antenna System (IMFAS) system on chip (SoC). The IMFAS SoC operates a multi-element antenna array through synchronizing the wireless signals required for smart vehicles, including the 5G, WiFi, GNSS/GPS, BLE, and UWB protocols by securely and proficiently routing them to a central processing unit through the in-vehicle Ethernet network.

The Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) technology by RANiX removes long radio frequency cable runs while ensuring the appropriate prioritization and synchronization of various signals reducing system intricacy and cost while improving signal performance. It is ready for integration into Ethernet-based Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) environments.

The TSN-SW Multiport TSN Ethernet Switch IP core supports the current TSN standards and is configurable for optimal results in various applications. With RANiX’s implementation in the IMFAS, the core simplifies the linking of an antenna unit receiving multiple different inputs to a vehicle’s central telematics control unit.

No Hyoung Lee, RANiX’s chief technology officer commented, “With TSN standards constantly evolving, it was imperative to choose a vendor that is at the forefront of implementing the latest standards and who will be responsive to our needs now and in the future.”

For more information, visit ranix.co.kr and cast-inc.com.

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
