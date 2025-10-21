Revolutionary AI Robotics with SEAVO Cutting-Edge Engine, Powered by Intel

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: SEAVO

As industrial robotics rapidly grows ever smarter and more autonomous, these modern systems are evolving to have heavier reliance on advanced AI technologies.

This is driving the need for more powerful processing chips and boards.

Within edge-based motion control domains, and integrated AI computing, this need is particularly great. The on-board Edge compute needs to manage the intelligent systems and execute the commands from the profound and complex AI systems.

Embedded Intelligence in robotics can be anything, depending on the application or use case. However, the compute platform will have many commonalities regardless of the application. The compute platform needs to bring AI into physical systems to make intelligent robots possible in the first place. Advanced robotic systems need a good, resilient hardware foundation, and AI at the Edge requires powerful AI processing for real-time applications.

SEAVO is a Chinese company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance motherboards, and its products are built to meet these exact challenges. As one of the first companies to develop x86 motherboards, SEAVO has been at the forefront of computing and interconnectivity for over three decades with a portfolio of over 1,300 products with full ODM and customization services.

The company’s new Embedded Computer — The HB03, is tailored specifically for the advanced robotics industry. It features a modular design and delivers an overall 300TOPS of AI Computing Power with compact size and high reliability. According to SEAVO, the HB03 is designed to integrate AI computing and motion control, which allows customers to go beyond the boundaries of traditional robotics hardware while meeting the needs that customers have for edge AI and robotics.

The HB03 is compact, modular, and powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. Intel processing allows SEAVO to overcome design challenges and bring embodied AI ever closer to real-world deployment.

SEAVO’s HB03 embedded computer leverages Intel products to accomplish their benchmarks and goals for meeting customer needs. There are three main Intel products incorporated:

Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) Processors, Arrow Lake-U/H, with NPU and iGPU, up to 96TOPS

Intel I210-AT NICs with EtherCAT Protocol

Intel I226V 2.5GbE Ethernet Controller

The HB03 is based on the Seavo Compute Module (SCM), giving it the modular design for flexible customization, easy prototyping, and rapid iteration. It can support MXM Expansion GPUs, max expandable computing performance up to 300 TOPS, and it has an ultra-compact form factor (max 150×142×78mm); available in both slim (150*142*53mm) and standard versions (150*142*78mm) to fit diverse robotic platforms. That flexibility also comes in a small form factor, which contributes to its reliability and its ability to be deployed in various environments.

This modular design allows tailored customization for customers. It comes with various model sizes without compromising flexibility. The integrated AI power from Intel is combined with NPU and iGPU, and it can be expanded up to 300 TOPS with external MXM GPUs.

Motion Control Integrations as part of robotics design with integrated AI computing is the next pillar of industrial robotics design and robotics applications, and SEAVO, with Intel, is very close to being first over the line.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel® AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthening security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.