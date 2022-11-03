Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Showcase its Broad Portfolio of High-Performance Power Management Solutions at electronica 2022

News

Image Provided by Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, will showcase its new industry-leading 650V and 750V SiC MOSFET platform for industrial and automotive applications as well as its advanced portfolio of discrete and IC line products at electronica 2022. You are invited to visit the AOS booth C4-102 to find out more about our new products and technologies, and meet our growing marketing team.

Booth highlights-

High Voltage Super Junction MOSFETs: Proprietary aMOS5™ 600V to 700V Super Junction portfolios featuring Fast Switching, Robust UIS/Body Diode, and Ease-of-Use. Designed for next generation Server, Telecom Rectifier, Solar Inverter, EV Charger, Gaming, PC and Universal Charging/PD applications, aMOS5™ offers the RDS(ON) granularity from 31mohm to 1.6ohm with industry leading through-hole and SMD packages.

Hot Swap MOSFET: The recently-announced AONS30300 is a robust 30V MOSFET with enhanced SOA capability for hot swap applications where robustness and durability are mandatory.

XSPairFET™ DFN 5x6: Ideal for synchronous buck converters and designed with the latest bottom source packaging technology, the AONX38168 XSPairFET™ features low inductance that helps reduce switch node ringing. This new XSPairFET™ offers a higher power density compared to existing solutions and is an excellent solution for server and telecommunication market applications.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETs: The company’s expanded SiC MOSFET portfolio includes its new 650V / 750V / 1200V SiC MOSFETs for industrial and automotive applications. They feature RDS(ON) ranges from 15mohm to 500mohm and are available in several standard packages. The new 650V/750V MOSFETs are AEC-Q100 automotive qualified and exhibit an industry-leading RDS(ON), SP versus short circuit time.

IMVP Multiphase Controller: The AOZ71026QI is a high performance Low Pq digital multiphase controller designed in compliance with Intel® IMVP8, 9 and 9.1/9.2 platform specifications. It provides two output rails (up to 4 + 2) and supports three separate SVID domains. Combined with AOS’s benchmark DrMOS power stages, the AOZ71026 provides a complete power solution for Intel® Alder Lake and Raptor Lake Notebook / PC / IPC platforms.

Where: electronica, Trade Fair Center Messe, Germany

When: November 15-18, 2022

Location: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Booth #C4-102

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’s portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company's annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.