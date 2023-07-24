Embedded Computing Design

BCM to Release Palm Size SBC Leveraging Intel Mobile

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 24, 2023

News

Image Credit: BCM

BCM is set to reveal its low power 3.5" SBC, the ECM-RPLP, powered by Intel ‘s 13th generation Core mobile processors for low cost performance in the size of your palm. Ideal uses include Edge and AI applications utilizing hardware accelerated AI , that leverages Intel’s Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boot).The Raptor Lake U-series delivers a fanless operation with 15W processing capabilities with up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory.

Features:

  • Select Core i7/i5 processors are vPro Eligible with Intel Active Management Technology
  • Select Core i7/i5 processors provide integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU Graphics Engine for Media, - Graphics, Display, and light-AI applications
  • Supports Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth via M.2 modules
  • Supports 3 independent displays: 2 x DP and LVDS or eDP (optional)
  • Integrated USB Type C Thunderbolt 4
  • 2 x 2.5 GbE LAN Ports
  • 3 x M.2 sockets: M.2 E-Key CNVi, M.2 M-Key NVMe, M.2 B-Key Nano SIM Card Slot for cellular communication
  • 4 x USB 3.2, 3 x USB 2.0, 4 x COM Ports, 1 x SATA III
  • Available in NUC-type embedded system chassis with I/O flexibility of maximizing USB capability by adding additional USB ports

For more information, visit bcmcom.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

