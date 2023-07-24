BCM to Release Palm Size SBC Leveraging Intel Mobile
July 24, 2023
BCM is set to reveal its low power 3.5" SBC, the ECM-RPLP, powered by Intel ‘s 13th generation Core mobile processors for low cost performance in the size of your palm. Ideal uses include Edge and AI applications utilizing hardware accelerated AI , that leverages Intel’s Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boot).The Raptor Lake U-series delivers a fanless operation with 15W processing capabilities with up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory.
Features:
- Select Core i7/i5 processors are vPro Eligible with Intel Active Management Technology
- Select Core i7/i5 processors provide integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU Graphics Engine for Media, - Graphics, Display, and light-AI applications
- Supports Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth via M.2 modules
- Supports 3 independent displays: 2 x DP and LVDS or eDP (optional)
- Integrated USB Type C Thunderbolt 4
- 2 x 2.5 GbE LAN Ports
- 3 x M.2 sockets: M.2 E-Key CNVi, M.2 M-Key NVMe, M.2 B-Key Nano SIM Card Slot for cellular communication
- 4 x USB 3.2, 3 x USB 2.0, 4 x COM Ports, 1 x SATA III
- Available in NUC-type embedded system chassis with I/O flexibility of maximizing USB capability by adding additional USB ports
For more information, visit bcmcom.com.