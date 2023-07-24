BCM to Release Palm Size SBC Leveraging Intel Mobile

Image Credit: BCM

BCM is set to reveal its low power 3.5" SBC, the ECM-RPLP, powered by Intel ‘s 13th generation Core mobile processors for low cost performance in the size of your palm. Ideal uses include Edge and AI applications utilizing hardware accelerated AI , that leverages Intel’s Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boot).The Raptor Lake U-series delivers a fanless operation with 15W processing capabilities with up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory.