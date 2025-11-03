NTX Embedded Introduces Octolux Industrial HMI Display Solution

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Featuring high-resolution capacitive touchscreens ranging from 7” to 21”, Octolux offers vibrant colors and contrast, sharp graphics, and a smooth, responsive display with ideal visibility in any lighting condition. Rugged construction resists vibration, dust, moisture, and extreme temperatures to ensure reliable performance in harsh environments

The Octolux platform delivers advanced touch, voice, gesture, and AI-driven intelligence with real-time predictive analytics for the next generation of embedded HMI applications. Octolux combines a complete suite of interactive capabilities to create seamless, intuitive user experiences that empower both manufacturers and end-users alike.

The Octolux Development Solution delivers an integrated portfolio of services designed to shepherd products from concept to reality with speed and confidence. These services include:

UX/UI Design: Octolux leverages design methodologies to create intuitive, visually compelling user interfaces and optimized workflows, accessibility, and operator satisfaction.

Ruggedization: Octolux applies rigorous ruggedization techniques, including shock and vibration resistance, environmental sealing, and material selection, ensuring flawless performance.

Mechanical Design Services: Octolux Capability means end-to-end mechanical design, from initial enclosure concepts to detailed 3D modeling, prototyping, and production support.

Rapid-Prototype: NTX is committed to accelerating time-to-market without compromising quality. Octolux solutions enable clients to reduce design verification cycles. Field-proven components and methodologies allow for design verification completion in as little as 8 weeks.

Regulatory Compliance: NTX guarantees every HMI solution complies with safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and environmental directives.

NTX understands that the product journey does not end with deployment and supports our customers’ vision throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Lifecycle Management: NTX systems provide proactive support for product updates, repairs, and upgrades, expanding the lifespan of your HMI applications.

Supply Chain Security: Leveraging robust supplier networks and inventory management strategies, NTX ensures reliable component availability and prompt delivery, minimizing downtime and uncertainty.

Continuous Improvement: NTX partners with customers to anticipate needs, adopt innovative technologies, and adapt to industry changes with the aim of elevating a customer’s product.

See NTX and Octolux at Embedded World NA, Anaheim, CA, November 4-6, 2025, in booth 2029 and in the Renesas Electronics booth 5035.