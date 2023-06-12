Product of the Week: ADLINK Technology’s MVP Series Fanless Modular Computers

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Industrial computers play a crucial role in edge AI and edge computing applications, offering advanced security and privacy, optimized bandwidth and latency, flexibility and scalability, reliability, and the ability to make decisions in real-time. However, with the option to choose an industrial computer that is either compact or expandable, the benefits are even more vast as the solution becomes customizable to individual needs.

The MVP-5200 and MVP-6200 series of fanless modular computers from ADLINK Technology provides all the previously mentioned benefits to edge AI and edge computing applications, in a compact or expandable form factor. Both equipped with the 12th generation Intel® Alder Lake-S socket type processor (LGA 1700), the rugged computers support high processing performance required for AI inferencing at the edge in smart manufacturing, semiconductor equipment, and warehouse applications.

Pictured is the MVP-6200 Series (left) and the MVP-5200 Series (right).

ADLINK Technology’s MVP-5200 and MVP-6200 Series in Action

The industrial-grade embedded computers support the Intel R680E chipset at up to 65W. Additionally, both the MVP-5200 and MVP-6200 computers feature up to 128GB of DDR5 operating at 3600 MHz for increased memory capacity and bandwidth, and advanced error correction capabilities. Four SODIMM sockets are also included for portability and compatibility.

For storage, the industrial computers provide two SATA interfaces for the efficient connection and transfer of data between storage devices and computing systems, with the MVP-6200 offering a total of three through an optional kit.

The wide array of front-accessible I/O includes: two DisplayPort, two HDMI, six COM ports, six USB ports, an 8-channel digital I/O, three 2.5Gb LAN interfaces, and six SMA antennas connectors, where four out of the six SMA connectors can be used for 5G, and the remaining two for Wi-Fi. An M.2 2230 A+E-key is also provided for the additional use of Wi-Fi and 5G modules, and one 3042/3052 B-key slot, and one M.2 2280 M-key for supplementary storage.

Ideal for use in industrial applications and environments, the modular computers support wall mounting, as well as an operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C, and operating humidity of ~95% @ 40°C (non-condensing). The solutions also adhere to EN61000-6-4/-2, CE & FCC Class A, UL/cUL, CB, and CCC regulations.

Getting Started with ADLINK Technology’s MVP-5200 and MVP-6200 Series

The MVP-5200 and MVP-6200 fanless industrial computers support Microsoft® Windows®, or Linux® Ubuntu operating systems, and are scalable with the ADLINK AFM (Adaptive Function Module) slot, which provides customers with custom I/O positioning and application-specific access.

