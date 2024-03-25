Road to embedded world: Cincoze's Comprehensive AI Edge Computing Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Cincoze Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

During embedded world 2024 (Hall 1, Booth 1-260) Cincoze will feature its innovative industrial embedded computing solutions with the booth theme, “Comprehensive AI Edge Computing Solutions,” for a variety of industrial applications in four dedicated zones, including Rugged Embedded Fanless Computers, Industrial Panel PCs & Monitors, Embedded GPU Computers, and New Products.

Rugged Embedded Computers

The DIAMOND product line is for harsh industrial environments. All seven computers in the line deliver wide temperature, wide voltage, and industrial-grade protections.

Each model offers different performance, expandability, size, power efficiency, and industry certifications. Every model supports additional I/O and functions through Cincoze’s exclusive modular expansion technology for maximum application flexibility.

Industrial Panel PCs & Monitors

The CRYSTAL product line consists of six different series, including industrial panel PCs (CV-100/P series) and monitors (CV-100/M series) for general use in harsh industrial environments, sunlight-readable panel PCs (CS-100/P series) and monitors (CS-100/M series) for use in high brightness environments or outdoors, and open frame panel PCs (CO-100/P series) and monitors (CO-100/M series) for seamless integration in advanced machine equipment. The CRYSTAL line offers a range of screen sizes, display ratios, touch methods, resolution, brightness, and other options to provide a complete and comprehensive selection.

Embedded GPU Computers

The GOLD product line is for rapidly evolving AI technologies by providing the computing power needed for machine learning and AIoT in industrial environments. Cincoze will showcase the GM-1000 and GP-3100 series in the GPU Computing – GOLD product line.

GM-1000 is an high-performance computer that supports an MXM GPU and is best suited for machine vision applications with limited installation space.

GP-3100 is Cincoze’s flagship model that supports up to two full-length graphics cards with the addition of a GPU Expansion Box and can perform sophisticated and complex visual inspection or autonomous driving. The GP-3100 has three patents for its heat dissipation, expansion, and GPU card mounting bracket designs.

New Products Zone

The New Products Zone will showcase a number of the latest products with the latest Intel Raptor Lake processor. The biggest highlight is the new Machine Computing – DIN RAIL PC (MD Series) product line, specially tailored for control cabinets.

In addition to its excellent processing performance, expansion capabilities allow adding I/O, storage, and expansion sockets according to application needs, providing more options and flexibility.

For more information, visit cincoze.com