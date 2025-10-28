Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world North America: NTX Embedded Unveils Octolux HMI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 28, 2025

Blog

Image Credit: NTX Embedded

During embedded world North America, at Booth 2029, NTX Embedded will be showcasing its Octolux HMI, a next-generation touch-based display designed to fast-track product development and streamline manufacturing without sacrificing performance or quality.

The Octolux HMI is more than a screen, it’s a complete, adaptable platform built for rugged reliability and flexibility. With proven technology and state-of-the-art connectivity, Octolux enables customization across applications and rapid integration into the Customer’s product.

Key Features:

High-Resolution Graphics:

  • High-resolution capacitive touch screens with visibility in any lighting for smooth, sharp images

Versatile Connectivity:

  • Includes Ethernet, USB, RS485/RS232, CAN-FD, H.264 video input, and GPIO

Customizable Displays:

  • Offers screen sizes from 5” to 21” with up to 1080p resolution

Industry-Ready:

  • Ideal for medical, industrial, and commercial applications

The Octolux HMI is designed for companies developing next-generation devices that demand both aesthetic appeal and rapid deployment.

For more information, visit https://ntxembedded.com/touch-hmi/.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Healthcare
Healthcare - Medical PanelPCs & Displays
Industrial
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Topic Tags
Analog & Power
Embedded Executive: Energy Harvesting Replaces Batteries/Traditional Power Sources | WePower Technologies

January 28, 2026

MORE
Automotive
Embedded Editor: CES 2026 Trends Roundup

January 19, 2026

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Wireless Charging Just Got Faster | WPC

January 14, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Create a Cost-Effective HMI With LVGL (and Some Help From Renesas)

January 26, 2026

MORE