The Road to embedded world North America: NTX Embedded Unveils Octolux HMI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: NTX Embedded During embedded world North America, at Booth 2029, NTX Embedded will be showcasing its Octolux HMI, a next-generation touch-based display designed to fast-track product development and streamline manufacturing without sacrificing performance or quality.

The Octolux HMI is more than a screen, it’s a complete, adaptable platform built for rugged reliability and flexibility. With proven technology and state-of-the-art connectivity, Octolux enables customization across applications and rapid integration into the Customer’s product.

Key Features:

High-Resolution Graphics:

High-resolution capacitive touch screens with visibility in any lighting for smooth, sharp images

Versatile Connectivity:

Includes Ethernet, USB, RS485/RS232, CAN-FD, H.264 video input, and GPIO

Customizable Displays:

Offers screen sizes from 5” to 21” with up to 1080p resolution

Industry-Ready:

Ideal for medical, industrial, and commercial applications

The Octolux HMI is designed for companies developing next-generation devices that demand both aesthetic appeal and rapid deployment.

For more information, visit https://ntxembedded.com/touch-hmi/.

