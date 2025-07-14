NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: Neu-X104-N355

Neu-X104-N355, powered by Intel®️ Processor N355, offering enhanced computing performance with power efficiency, and a comprehensive set of IoT features. It supports dual HDMI®️ 1.4 display outputs, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one RS-232/RS422/RS485 port, and an M.2 Key M 2242 storage slot that accommodates both PCIe and SATA. Additionally, the mPCIe slot supports LTE and Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 modules, enabling wide-area coverage and real-time data transmission for gateway applications.

With its slim, compact, fanless design and enhanced durability, the Neu-X104-N355 is well-suited for various applications, including IoT gateways, selfservice kiosks, endless aisles, QSRs, digital signage, smart poles, intelligent lighting systems, and PIDS (passenger information display system) to make our cities smarter.

Intel Twin Lake

Dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

Slim compact chassis and fanless design

