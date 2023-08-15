IBASE's New 1U Edge Server Integrates AI into 5G Networks

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. released an enterprise 1U edge server, its INA8505, powered by Intel’s Xeon D-2700 processor. The solution is ideal for extensive 5G Open vRAN & MEC uses like autonomous vehicles, smart city deployments, and real-time data analytics. There is potential for complete control over resource allocation within the RAN and MEC allowing seamless integration of AI into the edge deployed 5G network infrastructure.

IBASE’s INA8505 was designed with a small area in mind, making it an easy implementation into active infrastructure utilizing front access and a short-depth. The device is ready for extreme weather deployments being waterproof, dust-proof, and IP65 certified. For critical telecommunications and network, the INA8505 supports GPS time synchronization, NEBS certification, and DC power support.

A vast array of I/O connectivity on the INA8505 includes an RJ45 console port, four 25 GbE SFP28 ports, two USB2.0 Type-A ports, and a VGA port from BMC (Aspeed 2600, IPMI 2.0 support). Further highlights include:

Intel Xeon D-2700 processor

4x DDR4 DIMMs, Max. 256GB RDIMM or Max. 512GB LRDIMM

1x GbE RJ45 & 4x 25GbE SFP28 ports on board

2x 2.5” SATA/NVMe hot swappable HDD/SSD

Optional for one card: 1x PCI-E (x16) Gen4 single-slot for double FHFL interfaces passive cooling, up to 120W

Optional for two cards: 1x PCI-E (x16) Gen4 single-slot + 1x PCI-E (x8) Gen4 FHFL interfaces passive cooling, up to 75W each

Optional IPMI 2.0 moduleGPS time synchronization

Supports SyncE and PTP IEEE 1588

