SEGGER Releases a True VNC Over USB

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SEGGER Provided the Image Monheim am Rhein, Germany. For the possibility to see and operate an integrated system vis USB, SEGGER announced its emVNC-Server (Virtual Network Computing). The general use of USB allows for the emVNC-Server to be integrated simply by connecting into an active interface opening it up to an abundance of options.

SEGGER designed the emVNC-Server for embedded systems with a restriction on memory. "emVNC-Server is a VNC-over-anything software module," says Rolf Segger, founder of SEGGER. "I see the key use case as creating a remote display for a 'headless' system.

It moves inputs from users, like mouse or touchscreen interaction, giving control of the function using a general USB connection. The emVNC-Server delivers both the server component and the client with the ease of utilizing familiar operating systems as Linux, macOS, and Windows, with a free download available.

Segger continues, “This has the potential to become very popular. Creating a virtual display for an embedded system essentially makes the physical display superfluous while delivering significant cost savings in the process.”

For more information, visit: segger.com/user-interface/emvnc/.