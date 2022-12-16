SEGGER Releases a True VNC Over USB
December 16, 2022
News
Monheim am Rhein, Germany. For the possibility to see and operate an integrated system vis USB, SEGGER announced its emVNC-Server (Virtual Network Computing). The general use of USB allows for the emVNC-Server to be integrated simply by connecting into an active interface opening it up to an abundance of options.
SEGGER designed the emVNC-Server for embedded systems with a restriction on memory. “emVNC-Server is a VNC-over-anything software module,” says Rolf Segger, founder of SEGGER. “I see the key use case as creating a remote display for a ‘headless’ system. SEGGER designed the emVNC-Server for embedded systems with a restriction on memory.
It moves inputs from users, like mouse or touchscreen interaction, giving control of the function using a general USB connection. The emVNC-Server delivers both the server component and the client with the ease of utilizing familiar operating systems as Linux, macOS, and Windows, with a free download available.
Segger continues, “This has the potential to become very popular. Creating a virtual display for an embedded system essentially makes the physical display superfluous while delivering significant cost savings in the process.”
For more information, visit: segger.com/user-interface/emvnc/.