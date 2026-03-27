Tria Launches SPB611 and SPB209 Wireless Modules with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Tria Technologies Tria Technologies introduced two wireless modules, the SPB611 and SPB209, both supporting multiple short-range protocols and helping to speed up the development of wireless-enabled embedded systems. The SPB611 delivers Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax 80 MHz) dual-band and Bluetooth 5.2, while the SPB209 offers Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.2. The SPB611 offers a tri-radio option to add 802.15.4-2020 (Thread and ZigBee) mesh networking capabilities. To reduce the size of the system, both modules can be supplied with an LTE filter and PCB antenna.

The 3.3V modules have a compact 14 x 14 mm 41-pin form factor with a 4-bit SDIO 3.0 and HS-UART providing the external interface for WLAN and Bluetooth data respectively, supported by DMA hardware to reduce the processing load on the host CPU. The modules low power design utilizes sleep and standby modes while the operating temperature range is from 40 to +85°C making it ideal for various industrial applications.

“As the only leading embedded compute board manufacturer that also designs and manufactures wireless modules, we are uniquely positioned to provide unified software and support for both compute and RF components,” said Thomas Staudinger, President of Tria. “The benefits to customers of buying from a single supplier include simplified software upgrades, ensured software compatibility and direct support to help engineers comply with security requirements such as the RED DA and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Working with Tria also ensures that the wireless module lifecycle will match the compute module, eliminating the expense of wireless modules reaching end of life before the compute board.”

The modules are pre-certified enabling accelerated time to market and reducing certification costs. A BlueZ software stack qualification ensures compliance and avoids long testing times.

For more information, visit tria-technologies.com/integrated-wireless-solutions/.