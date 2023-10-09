GIGAIPC Leverages Intel for Machine Vision Motherboards

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: GIGAIPC GIGAIPC released its ATX-Q670A Motherboard leveraging 12th generation Intel Core processors and the Q670 chipset. The ATX-Q670A includes dual 2.5 Gigabit LAN and four dual-channel DDR4 DIMM sockets supporting up to 128 GB for fast and efficient data processing. The platform is ideal for integrating cameras, lighting, and other components critical for machine vision applications.

The motherboard operates from 0°C to 60°C and has a built-in TPM for data security in industrial use cases. Also arriving are various expansion slots and I/O options that offer customization and the management of multiple machine vision installations from a single platform.

