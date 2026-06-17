Embedded Computing Design

Building the Next Generation of Resilient Industrial Analyzers

June 17, 2026

Whitepaper

Building the Next Generation of Resilient Industrial Analyzers

Servomex, a global leader in gas analysis, partnered with QNX and NXP to modernize its next-generation industrial analyzers for safety-critical environments.


Facing increasing demands for precision, reliability, and resilience in complex applications, Servomex adopted the QNX real-time operating system and the NXP i.MX93 processor to build a scalable, secure, and high-performance embedded platform. Leveraging QNX’s microkernel architecture and proven real-time capabilities, Servomex enhanced system availability, strengthened cybersecurity, and accelerated development of future-ready products. The result is a robust software and hardware foundation that enables continuous, high-accuracy gas analysis in demanding industries such as energy, chemicals, and manufacturing.

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