embedded world North America: 2024 Best in Show Winners
October 07, 2024
All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.
AI & Machine Learning:
- NEXCOM’s ATC 3750-IP7-6C rugged, AI-powered computer with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SoM for automated vehicle technologies.
- Edge Impluse’s FOMO-AD technology for unlocking visual anomaly detection on any edge device, from NVIDIA GPUs to Arm MCUs.
Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals:
- Premio’s JCO-6000-ORN Series of super-rugged AI edge computers utilizing NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin’s AGX module for edge AI and IIoT.
- Premio’s RCO-6000-RPL Series of super-rugged x86 AI edge inference computers for edge AI workloads.
- Beacon EmbeddedWorks’ W5+ SoM with Qualcomm SW5100 SoC with quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processors for compact, portable, and wearable embedded devices.
Development Tools & Operating Systems:
- PLS Development Tools’ UDE SimplyTrace® provides easy and user-friendly access to the trace functionality of microcontrollers.
- Enclustra’s Pluto XZU20 embedded intelligence SoC module for portable applications requires the unique capabilities of FPGAs.
- Analog Devices’ CodeFusion Studio™, a comprehensive embedded software development environment built on Microsoft’s open-source platform, Visual Studio code.
Memory & Storage:
- Exascend’s EM500 series, a JEDEC e.MMC 5.1-compliant solution for next-gen connected vehicles utilizing 3D TLC NAND flash.
Test & Measurement:
- Parasoft’s C/C++test CT software test automation solution for teams developing safety- and security-critical C and C++ applications.
Security:
- Perforce’s Helix QAC and Klocwork static analysis tools for identifying defects, vulnerabilities, and compliance issues in code.
Wired & Wireless:
- Wirepas’ Wirepas mesh wireless networking solution for smart industry, smart city, and smart retail applications.
- Blecon’s Blecon combines BLE's benefits with Wi-Fi's deployment model and cellular network approach for IoT.
- Silicon Labs’ EFR32MG26 Multiprotocol Wireless SoCs for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products.