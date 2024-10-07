embedded world North America: 2024 Best in Show Winners

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

AI & Machine Learning:

NEXCOM’s ATC 3750-IP7-6C rugged, AI-powered computer with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SoM for automated vehicle technologies.

Edge Impluse’s FOMO-AD technology for unlocking visual anomaly detection on any edge device, from NVIDIA GPUs to Arm MCUs.

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals:

Premio’s JCO-6000-ORN Series of super-rugged AI edge computers utilizing NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin’s AGX module for edge AI and IIoT.

Premio’s RCO-6000-RPL Series of super-rugged x86 AI edge inference computers for edge AI workloads.

Beacon EmbeddedWorks’ W5+ SoM with Qualcomm SW5100 SoC with quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processors for compact, portable, and wearable embedded devices.

Development Tools & Operating Systems:

PLS Development Tools’ UDE SimplyTrace® provides easy and user-friendly access to the trace functionality of microcontrollers.

Enclustra’s Pluto XZU20 embedded intelligence SoC module for portable applications requires the unique capabilities of FPGAs.

Analog Devices’ CodeFusion Studio™, a comprehensive embedded software development environment built on Microsoft’s open-source platform, Visual Studio code.

Memory & Storage:

Exascend’s EM500 series, a JEDEC e.MMC 5.1-compliant solution for next-gen connected vehicles utilizing 3D TLC NAND flash.

Test & Measurement:

Parasoft’s C/C++test CT software test automation solution for teams developing safety- and security-critical C and C++ applications.

Security:

Perforce’s Helix QAC and Klocwork static analysis tools for identifying defects, vulnerabilities, and compliance issues in code.

Wired & Wireless:

Wirepas’ Wirepas mesh wireless networking solution for smart industry, smart city, and smart retail applications.

Blecon’s Blecon combines BLE's benefits with Wi-Fi's deployment model and cellular network approach for IoT.

Silicon Labs’ EFR32MG26 Multiprotocol Wireless SoCs for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products.