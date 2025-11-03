embedded world North America: 2025 Best-in-Show Winners

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world North America Best-in-Show winners in the following categories:

Analog, Power & Related Components:

Okika Devices Inc - OTC2902A SoC Field Programmable Analog Array (FPAA)

Okika’s SoC OTC2902A is a Field Programmable Analog Array (FPAA) system-on-chip that integrates 192 amplifier transistors, 10,000 FPGA gates, and a 16-bit MSP430 microcontroller. Both FPAA and FPGA elements are fully user-programmable and in-system reconfigurable via Okika’s design software. With embedded R-L-C components and floating gate programming, the device supports flexible analog computation, filtering, and signal conditioning. It also features a 14-bit ADC and seven 7-bit DACs for mixed-signal processing.

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals:

ADL Embedded Solution - ADL-AI2500

The ADL-AI2500 is a rugged, fanless AI edge system powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, delivering up to 157 TOPS of performance in a compact form factor. Designed for space-constrained, mission-critical deployments, it features industrial-grade construction, wide-temperature operation, and long-life component availability. Its robust thermal design ensures reliable operation in demanding environments, making it ideal for intelligent video analytics, robotics, autonomous systems, and industrial automation.

Premio Inc. - BCO-500-ROK

The BCO-500-ROK is a fanless ARM-based mini industrial computer powered by the Rockchip RK3568J processor, engineered for rugged edge deployments. With ultra-low power consumption, integrated NPU (1 TOPS) for basic AI inference, and support for Android 13 and Debian 11, it is ideal for IoT gateways, kiosks, transportation, and outdoor monitoring. Its industrial-grade durability includes -40°C to 70°C wide operating temperatures, MIL-STD-810G compliance for shock and vibration, and wide 12–24V power input.

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. - NDiS B562

The NDiS B562 is a fanless embedded computer with modular scalability, supporting Intel Core processor (Series 2). Its DockInfinity expansion dock provides one half-height PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for a GPU to boost AI workloads, or two PCIe 4.0 x8 slots for added functionality. Operating on 12–24V DC, it ensures stable performance under fluctuating power. Standard I/O includes three USB 3.2, two USB 2.0, two COM ports, one HDMI 2.0, and two DisplayPort 1.2.

Critical Link LLC - MitySOM-A5E: Agilex 5 FPGA Family of Products

The MitySOM-A5E family features Altera’s Agilex 5 FPGA and delivers higher performance at lower power for the next generation of industrial embedded designs. The family includes three options with an array of features for maximum flexibility. The MitySOM-A5E offers up to 656KLE FPGA fabric, dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 and Cortex-A76, 24 transceivers, dual banks of RAM, and a wide range of user-friendly interfaces.

Critical Link LLC - MitySOM-QC6490

The MitySOM-QC6490 is based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS6490 processor. Each SOM delivers a combination of multi-core CPU, GPU, and VPU processors; LPDDR5 and UFS memory; on-board power supply; and a range of high-speed interfaces, all in a compact 45mm x 45mm package. Engineers at Embedded World can see the MitySOM-QC6490 running a series of live AI vision-based demos leveraging open source and proprietary AI models performing single-camera depth estimation, facial recognition, pose estimation, and more.

Virtium Embedded Artists - RZ/G3E DX-M1 SOM

The RZ/G3E DX-M1 System-on-Module (SoM) from Virtium Embedded Artists is a scalable, power-efficient compute platform for edge applications. Built around Renesas’ RZ/G3E MPU, it delivers a flexible foundation for industrial, IoT, and embedded vision systems. The module is available in two variants: one with an integrated AI accelerator for Edge AI workloads and one without for cost-optimized Edge Compute. This modular approach allows developers to scale seamlessly from data processing to intelligent inference using the same hardware footprint and software ecosystem.

Dev Tools, Software & OS:

PLS Development Tools - UDE Universal Debug Engine

UDE Universal Debug Engine is an all-in-one debugging, tracing, and testing tool that helps developers efficiently test and analyze software for microcontrollers and embedded processors. UDE is the perfect tool for debugging heterogeneous, multicore systems. It combines a user-friendly interface with powerful debugging features, such as debug synchronization and multi-core breakpoints. UDE comes with an open and flexible software API.

TrustInSoft - TrustInSoft Analyzer

TrustInSoft Analyzer is an exhaustive Rust/C/C++ hybrid code tool that uses a series of mathematical and logical reasonings called formal methods, which allows users to perform exhaustive analysis of source code without the need to understand formal methods. It provides compliance-ready reporting with a user-friendly graphical interface that directs developers to the root cause of bugs, as well as the ability to expand the coverage of their existing tests. TrustInSoft serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, and IoT industries

Peridio - Avocado OS

Avocado OS by Peridio is an open-source embedded Linux distribution that eliminates the traditional tradeoff between development speed and production security. Built on Yocto with a modern composable architecture, it enables instant code iteration on hardware without sacrificing cryptographic verification, secure boot, or encryption. Applications deploy as self-contained modules to an immutable base system, providing hardware portability across NVIDIA, NXP, Qualcomm, and STM32 platforms.

Synaptics - Synaptics Astra Machina SL2600 Series Development Kit

The Synaptics Astra Machina SL2600 Series development kit enables rapid prototyping of AI-native IoT applications. Using the Astra SL2600 series of high-performance, low-power processors, this Edge-AI SoC brings on-device AI processing and multimodal sensing to connected embedded devices. A flexible design supports a core compute module, I/O base board, and daughter cards for Wi-Fi / Bluetooth connectivity, debug, and programmable I/O.

HMI Touch Screens:

NTX Embedded – Octolux HMI

The Octolux Touch HMI Display product line combines advanced technology with practical design and robust production for demanding industrial settings. Embedded Linux offers developers a standards-based environment for faster integration and customization. The rapidly deployable HMI display sizes up to 21”, high-resolution capacitive touch screens with visibility in any lighting for smooth, sharp images, options for cover glass, brightness, filters, ruggedness, and mechanical, and more.

IoT & Connectivity:

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. - ATC 3561-NA4C

The ATC 3561-NA4C is purpose-built for in-vehicle and railway AI computing, supporting 9V to 36V/24V rail power with IGN control and featuring four GbE PoE ports for long-distance IP cameras and LiDAR sensors. Equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano SOM, the ATC 3561-NA4C delivers up to 67 TOPS of AI inference performance (8GB version in Super Mode) for applications like ADAS in transportation and construction, Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Machine Learning, Intelligent Transportation Systems, and railway safety assurance.

Memory & Storage:

Exascend - PD5 Series U.2 SSD

The PD5 U.2 is a next-generation PCIe Gen5 enterprise SSD engineered for the most demanding data center, AI workloads, and large-scale simulations, offering capacity up to 61.44TB. It delivers superior, low-latency performance with sequential reads up to 14 GB/s, and industry-leading 3.4M/486K IOPS for 4K random R/W. Its robust architecture integrates Hardware Power Loss Protection (HWPLP) and Data Path Protection to ensure both data integrity and optimal power efficiency.

APACER – CoreEnergy

Apacer CoreEnergy addresses power consumption challenges with multiple selectable modes designed to deliver effective energy savings. Users can easily configure settings via an intuitive software interface or a hardware DIP switch, while the Advanced Energy Mode offers precise, granular control beyond the default options. This flexibility ensures adaptability, stability, and reliability across a wide range of use cases—from low-power, fanless systems to demanding industrial environments.

MEMS & Sensors:

STMicroelectronics - LSM6DSV320X MEMS Inertial Measurement Unit

The LSM6DSV320X from STMicroelectronics is a groundbreaking MEMS Inertial Measurement Unit featuring dual accelerometers (16 g and 320 g) and a high-performance gyroscope (up to 4000 dps) in a compact package. It uniquely integrates AI-powered functions for intelligent motion and impact detection, supporting applications from sports to healthcare. Its innovative design enables precise monitoring of both subtle movements and high-impact shocks, while maintaining efficiency, backward compatibility, and sustainability.

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP:

MIPS, a GlobalFoundries company - MIPS I8500

MIPS I8500 is a best-in-class match-action processor purpose-built for the Physical AI era—where sensing, thinking, acting, and communicating converge in real time. The MIPS I8500 features a scalable multithreaded architecture with 4 threads per core and support for multi-cluster deployments, enabling up to 24 threads per cluster. It delivers ultra-low-latency, deterministic data movement with integrated security, ideal for orchestrating packet flows across accelerators and enabling intelligent communication between compute blocks, humans, and networks.

Security:

Perforce - Perforce Static Analysis (Perforce Klocwork, Perforce QAC)

Perforce Static Analysis tools — QAC and Klocwork — have been trusted globally by industry leaders in tightly regulated, safety-critical embedded software industries for driving quality, security, compliance, and velocity — across the technology lifecycle. Perforce Static Analysis tools identify defects, vulnerabilities, and compliance issues in your code. Before software testing begins, static analysis streamlines development by ensuring code is free of programming errors, coding standards violations, and security weaknesses.

Thistle Technologies - Thistle Secure Edge AI Solution

Thistle Technologies has extended the popular Thistle Security Platform to include built-in protection for on-device AI models and data, using cryptographic keys stored in Infineon OPTIGA Trust M security controllers. The new Secure Edge AI solution offers:

Hardware-backed model encryption – each device has a unique AES-256 key, which is used to secure the AI model encryption key.

Secured model provenance – in OTA updates, the Thistle platform enables signed delivery of AI models and firmware directly from the training platform to the device.

Signed data and data lineage – device-generated or collected data are signed on-device and tagged with provenance metadata.

Test & Measurement:

Pico Technology - PicoScope 3418E (MSO)

The PicoScope 3418E MSO is a high-performance mixed-signal oscilloscope offering 500 MHz bandwidth, 5 GS/s sampling rate, and 2 GS ultra-deep memory. It features 4 analog channels and 16 digital channels, enabling precise time-correlation of analog and digital signals. Compact and USB-powered, it includes advanced tools like serial decoding, DeepMeasure, mask limit testing, and a 14-bit arbitrary waveform generator. Supported by PicoScope 7 software, it provides powerful debugging and analysis capabilities for engineers in labs or on the move.

Total Phase - Promira Serial Platform

The Promira Serial Platform delivers I2C (up to 5 MHz) and SPI (up to 40 MHz) protocol sniffing through its newly available I2C Analysis Application and SPI Analysis Applications (Level 1 and 2), allowing engineers to view and display bus traffic in real time to match high-speed systems, observe communication, and detect protocol-level errors. Its FPGA-based architecture supports configurable applications, enabling I2C/SPI master/slave emulation at selectable speeds and features, and protocol analysis at varying rates.

Wireless:

Nordic Semiconductor - nRF54L15 SoC

Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF54L15 is a next-generation ultra-low power wireless System-on-Chip (SoC), designed for advanced IoT applications. The SoC integrates an ultra-low-power multiprotocol 2.4GHz radio and MCU functionality, featuring a 128 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 processor and comprehensive peripheral set. With a RISC-V coprocessor, 1.5 MB non-volatile memory (NVM), and 256 KB RAM, the chip is suitable for products using Bluetooth LE 5.4, Thread, Zigbee, Matter, and proprietary 2.4 GHz protocols. Its compact packages, advanced security (secure boot, secure firmware update, secure storage, tamper detection, side-channel leakage protection), and low-leakage RAM enable high performance with extended battery life.