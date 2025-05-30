Embedded Computing Design

Taoglas Launches All-in-One Antenna Enclosure Supporting 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, and GNSS

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 30, 2025

News

Image Credit: Taoglas

San Diego, California. Taoglas released its Thunder Series, an enhanced outdoor antenna housing developed for seamless integration and installation of current leading industrial routers in antenna applications. The series is designed for general routers from Digi, Ericsson, and Semtech and combines Taoglas’ wideband antenna expertise with a sturdy enclosure enabling the installation of a router directly inside the solution.

By reducing the requirement for lengthy RF cables, it decreases signal loss, installation time, and the high costs of separate equipment environments. The series supports 5G/4G, Wi-Fi, GNSS, and Bluetooth and operates at an expansive 600–6000 MHz frequency range designed for low-band cellular, mid-band 5G, and Wi-Fi 6/6E frequencies.

The series is offered in directional and omnidirectional versions, with IP67-rated ABS enclosures for rugged outdoor conditions and mission-critical applications such as transportation, mining, agriculture, smart cities, and industrial automation.

Power can be provided in a variety of ways including dedicated power inputs or Power over Ethernet (PoE). Taoglas offers comprehensive guidance to ensure safe, standards compliant installation.

“Installing multiple antennas and routers separately in the field can be time-consuming, expensive, and prone to performance degradation due to cable loss,” said Chris Friend, Vice President of NA Sales M&I at Taoglas. “With Thunder, we’re giving engineers a more integrated, reliable, and cost-effective way to deploy high-speed connectivity using the routers they already trust.”

For more information, visit taoglas.com/products/thunder-series/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Categories
Networking & 5G - Gateways, Routers, Switches & I/O Modules
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
