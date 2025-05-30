Taoglas Launches All-in-One Antenna Enclosure Supporting 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, and GNSS

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Taoglas San Diego, California. Taoglas released its Thunder Series, an enhanced outdoor antenna housing developed for seamless integration and installation of current leading industrial routers in antenna applications. The series is designed for general routers from Digi, Ericsson, and Semtech and combines Taoglas’ wideband antenna expertise with a sturdy enclosure enabling the installation of a router directly inside the solution.

By reducing the requirement for lengthy RF cables, it decreases signal loss, installation time, and the high costs of separate equipment environments. The series supports 5G/4G, Wi-Fi, GNSS, and Bluetooth and operates at an expansive 600–6000 MHz frequency range designed for low-band cellular, mid-band 5G, and Wi-Fi 6/6E frequencies.

The series is offered in directional and omnidirectional versions, with IP67-rated ABS enclosures for rugged outdoor conditions and mission-critical applications such as transportation, mining, agriculture, smart cities, and industrial automation.

Power can be provided in a variety of ways including dedicated power inputs or Power over Ethernet (PoE). Taoglas offers comprehensive guidance to ensure safe, standards compliant installation.

“Installing multiple antennas and routers separately in the field can be time-consuming, expensive, and prone to performance degradation due to cable loss,” said Chris Friend, Vice President of NA Sales M&I at Taoglas. “With Thunder, we’re giving engineers a more integrated, reliable, and cost-effective way to deploy high-speed connectivity using the routers they already trust.”

For more information, visit taoglas.com/products/thunder-series/.